The Latest iPhone Update Comes with a CarPlay Bug That Ruins All the Fun

iOS 13.4, which is the most recent iPhone update, brought several goodies to CarPlay users, including the highly-anticipated third-party map app support on the dashboard.
In other words, users can finally replace Apple Maps with pretty much any third-party navigation app that supports CarPlay, including here the likes of Google Maps and Waze. However, worth knowing is that all these apps themselves must support the dashboard to be able to use the support implemented in iOS 13.4.
And yet, while this update comes in pretty handy for so many drivers using Google Maps and Waze, iOS 13.4 ships with a bug that ruins all the fun, displaying a bar right on the center of the screen for no clear reason.
As you can see in the screenshot here, the bar shows up in the navigation app, but in some cases, it’s also displayed on other screens, as it shows up at random times. There’s no way to fix the glitch at this point, and it’s also not clear what causes the bar to be displayed on top of CarPlay apps.
In most of the cases, users experiencing issues with the latest version of iOS typically downgrade to the previous release until a fix lands. Starting today, however, this is no longer possible, as Apple has already stopped signing iOS 13.3.1, which means downgrades are no longer allowed.
So your only option if you haven’t yet updated the iPhone to iOS 13.4 is to just wait a bit longer until fixes are issued. On the other hand, if the device already runs the latest iOS version, there’s not much you can do, other than disconnecting the iPhone from the car to resolve it temporarily.
In some cases, the bar doesn’t go away after reconnecting the iPhone to the car, in which case a reboot of the smartphone is the only solution.
