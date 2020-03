And the folks over at Audiofile-Incar know this best, as they recently decided to upgrade the Bentley Flying Spur with a new head unit that would also provide drivers with access to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.Without a doubt, systems like Android Auto and CarPlay come in handy regardless of the car they are installed on, especially as they sport useful features to manage calls, as well as with navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze.And this Bentley Flying Spur makes no exception, as you can see in the gallery here. The audio specialists who performed the upgrade used a Kenwood unit for the whole thing, explaining that a similar navigation system can also be installed in other Bentley models.“Bentley Flying Spur in for a much needed headunit swap. The new Kenwood navigation system also makes use of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to give the client a much needed injection of technology. The new fascia panel which includes an LCD display allows the driver to makes changes to the vehicle controls and aircon/ ventilation in place of the factory controls. This system is for the Flying Spur, the Continental GT and the Continental GTC,” the experts over at Audiofile-Incar explain on Instagram.The actual costs of this upgrade haven’t been disclosed, but of course, you really shouldn’t expect this to come cheap. In fact, you actually should expect anything to come cheap on a Bentley, no matter if it’s a factory-installed system or an aftermarket upgrade.In the meantime, if you want to save a few bucks, a HU upgrade is technically something that you can do at home as well, albeit it goes without saying this isn’t necessarily something that the typical Bentley owner is willing to do.