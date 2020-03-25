What Google Maps? Top Navigation App Now Available on Apple CarPlay

HERE WeGo, which is one of the best navigation apps out there, very often considered the only worthy alternatives to the Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps, has recently been updated with support for CarPlay.
If until now HERE WeGo could only be used by drivers on their iPhones, beginning with version 2.0.53 the app features support for CarPlay. In other words, once you connect the smartphone to the car, HERE WeGo can be launched on CarPlay just like Google Maps.
Parent company HERE Apps says this is only the beginning, as more features for CarPlay are on their way.
“HERE WeGo works with CarPlay! You can now use HERE WeGo navigation right in your car's built-in display. Simply connect your phone, open HERE WeGo and enjoy world-class navigation in your vehicle. Watch for even more HERE WeGo features that will be available to use with CarPlay,” they say.
So why is HERE WeGo such a good navigation app?
The app comes with support for nearly the same features as the likes of Google Maps, including tun-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic information, and location sharing, but there’s one thing that’s getting so much love these days: offline maps.
While Google Maps also supports an offline mode, allowing you to download maps for a specific region, HERE WeGo comes with a different concept, giving user the option to download maps and use them without an Internet connection for an entire country. This means that if you travel by car across three different countries, you can download the maps for all of them and then get turn-by-turn navigation without data roaming.
For what it’s worth, the map data used by HERE WeGO comes from HERE Technologies, the company that is currently owned by a consortium of German carmakers that include Audi, BMW, and Daimler, as well as the Japanese at Mitsubishi.
