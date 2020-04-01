C8 Corvette vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Rev Battle Is an American Duet

4 Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Aquaman" Goes Below and Beyond

Care for an apple-to-orange comparison - what if this involves the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody. No, we're not here to discuss a drag race between the two, as we've already seen such a shenanigan. Instead, we're dealing with a rev battle involving the Mopar machine and the Chevy halo car. 4 photos



While we're dealing with a pair of 6.2-liter OHV V8s, there are multiple differences between the two, obviously starting with the supercharged fitted to the Hellcat setting this apart from the naturally aspirated unit of the GM machine.



Then again, we have to keep in mind that the stationary rev limiter of the Dodge means it doesn't get to showcase its full aural fury in this fight.



Now, as explained in the clip below, which documents the shenanigan, the Corvette doesn't wake up in Track mode, so its exhaust flaps are not fully opened for the startup - If you happen to be in a rush, you should know the decibel action awaits you at the 3:34 point of the clip.



Of course, given the said nature of the stunt, it's probably best to treat this as an entertaining American duet rather than attempting to label it as a complete soundtrack comparison between the muscle car and the mid-engined Corvette.



PS: While we're talking exhaust sound, ECU setup).



