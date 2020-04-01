Living Vehicle 2020, the Camper Trailer That Promises Luxury Unplugged

The Living Vehicle is the creation of former architect Matthew Hoffman and his wife Joanna. They introduced the first version of it back in 2018, after working for years on renovating and customizing trailers on request. This gave them the idea of building one from the ground up, according to their own standards, which would incorporate modern tech to deliver a greener, safer and considerably more comfortable product.
This year, they will be starting deliveries on the limited-edition Living Vehicle 2020, which offers a bunch of new customization options meant to increase efficiency and degree of comfort. The LV is not just a recreational vehicle, it’s designed to be a living space, an actual home.
In that capacity, it offers high-end finishes and appliances, and the best quality design in combination with modern technology meant to make life on the road more pleasant and with a net-zero footprint. Glamping has never looked better – or come with an easier conscience.
First things first, the LV is fully self-sufficient for long stretches, which allows you to go off the grid for months in a row. It is fitted with solar panels that can deliver up to 3,000 watts of power, and offers storage for 100 gallons of fresh water and 80 pounds of propane. On cloudy days, an incorporated, propane generator kicks in automatically to keep you going. Combined with smart use of all available storage space, low maintenance costs, and water and air filtration systems, it can keep you comfy for months in a row, away from the maddening crowd.
An impressive amount of attention has gone into the interior design as well. As noted above, the LV is meant to be a living home, so it packs everything you could ever need for daily life – not just on the road. And it’s not just the essentials, but luxury amenities too: the LV aims to deliver “luxury unplugged,” according to the Hoffmans’ stated mission.
With room to sleep up to six people, the LV comes with a fix queen-size bed in a separate bedroom and a foldable queen-size bed in the dining area. There’s a residential kitchen that can be upgraded to chef-kitchen as an extra option, and a spa-style bathroom with wet and dry shower and a skylight. In fact, there are several skylights throughout the LV, which, in combination with the large windows and the massive sliding door on the foldable deck, allow in natural light and blur the boundaries between the inside and the great outdoors.
To attain the net-zero footprint goal, the LV is built with high quality materials that guarantee a living space free of chemicals, solvents and Volatile Organic Compounds. This makes the environment ideal for small children and pets – and Hoffman adds waterproof and scratch-resistant flooring to the mix to make it more appealing for families with either.
The Living Vehicle is not a production-series trailer. Each item is made on demand and customized according to the demands of the client, for prices starting at roughly $150,000 and going as high up as $250,000. For this kind of cash, the Hoffmans promise a stunning yet functional work of art, to paraphrase them.
“Embodying the mantra of life by design, we have the freedom to spend our time on the things that matter most,” the official LV website reads. “To make our impact on the world and give back more than we take and do so in style. Living Vehicle was founded on these simple principles with the goal of creating positive, meaningful change – both in our lives and for the greater planet.”
If the eco-conscious Millennial warrior ever wanted a suitable vehicle / home to lead the green revolution from, the Living Vehicle 2020 is it.
