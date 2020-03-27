Why You Still Can’t Use the Best New CarPlay Feature in the Latest iPhone Update

In other words, beginning with this update, you can replace Apple Maps on the CarPlay multi-view screen, technically getting a Google Maps or Waze card right on the dashboard.This is without a doubt big news, especially because it represents another restriction that Apple lifts in one of its products. Apple is known as a big fan of a walled garden, so allowing other apps to use certain features is certainly good news.So starting with iOS 13.4, you can basically use Google Maps and Waze in the CarPlay dashboard, but as many users discovered in the last few days, this still isn’t possible.And the reason for this is as simple as it could be: in order for apps like Google Maps and Waze (and pretty much any other maps app that come with support for CarPlay) to be able to replace CarPlay in the dashboard, they must first support this feature. This means Google itself needs to update Google Maps and Waze with such capabilities and only then you can use the whole thing.Given iOS 13.4 was released this week, it goes without saying that neither Google Maps nor Waze come with such a feature – this would have been possible only if Google started the development of support for the CarPlay dashboard when iOS 13.4 was still a beta.It shouldn’t take too long before navigation apps for CarPlay are updated with support for the dashboard view, and of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on new versions and let you know when this happens.In the meantime, Apple Maps remains the only maps app that continues to be available on the CarPlay dashboard.