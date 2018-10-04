Lexus UX Makes European Debut in Paris, Makes the CT Obsolete

The Lexus US is already going on same in America, but Europe will have to wait until 2019 to get its hands on its first small luxury hybrid crossover from Japan.

14 photos



As much as a premium hybrid hatchback sound appealing, you can't deny the booming success of the crossover segment. The UX will compete with a variety of other models, including but not limited to the BMW X1 and X2, Audi Q2 and Q3,



But where the European cars all come with a variety of powertrains, over a dozen in some cases, the UX has only two. There's the base UX 200, which we see in Paris, and it's got a 2.0-liter inline-four sending 171 HP and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) to the front wheels via a CVT .



That might work in Russia and neighboring countries, but we believe the real go-getter is the UX 250h, which is an AWD hybrid with the electric motor over the rear axle and total output of 178 HP but slightly less torque, so it might not have the pulling power of its diesel rivals.



This will be the only version that's available in Britain. Look for 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds and decent fuel economy around town. Though due to new emissions tests, its 102 grams of CO2 emitted makes the UX hybrid seem dirtier than it really is.



The UX is more like a car than a crossover. You sit noticeably lower in it compared to the Volvo XV40, and the dashboard rises to meet you. Speaking of the dash, it's got as many buttons as Dr. Dre's mix table. Still, I bet he would like the red seats of the F-Sport model. Thus, the Paris Motor Show debut is just a preview. However, test drive events are going on right now in Sweden, and initial impressions are that it's a good alternative to the old CT hatchback.As much as a premium hybrid hatchback sound appealing, you can't deny the booming success of the crossover segment. The UX will compete with a variety of other models, including but not limited to the BMW X1 and X2, Audi Q2 and Q3, Volvo XC40 and Jaguar E-Pace. But where the European cars all come with a variety of powertrains, over a dozen in some cases, the UX has only two. There's the base UX 200, which we see in Paris, and it's got a 2.0-liter inline-four sending 171and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) to the front wheels via aThat might work in Russia and neighboring countries, but we believe the real go-getter is the UX 250h, which is anhybrid with the electric motor over the rear axle and total output of 178 HP but slightly less torque, so it might not have the pulling power of its diesel rivals.This will be the only version that's available in Britain. Look for 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 8.5 seconds and decent fuel economy around town. Though due to new emissions tests, its 102 grams of CO2 emitted makes the UX hybrid seem dirtier than it really is.The UX is more like a car than a crossover. You sit noticeably lower in it compared to the Volvo XV40, and the dashboard rises to meet you. Speaking of the dash, it's got as many buttons as Dr. Dre's mix table. Still, I bet he would like the red seats of the F-Sport model.