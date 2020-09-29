2022 Genesis GV70 Teased With G-Matrix Camouflage, Will Get Turbo Engines

How “World’s First Porsche” Type 64 Almost Became World’s Most Expensive

Of all the things an automaker can do in order to hype up an upcoming model, Genesis chose to apply “G-Matrix camouflage” to the body shell of the GV70 . According to the luxury brand, the pattern is inspired by light and diamonds. 12 photos



The most obvious culprits are the 2.5- and 3.5-liter turbocharged engines from the G80 sedan, connected to a torque-converter automatic and HTRAC all-wheel drive. The four-cylinder mill is good for 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the 2.0-liter motor that BMW offers in the 530i and the X3 xDrive30i.



Level up to six cylinders in a V, and you’re looking at 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. Don’t expect options or equipment groups like American automakers offer, though. Instead, the GV70 is going to be offered in three trim levels known as the Standard, Advanced, and Prestige. In the case of the GV80, pricing for the mid and range-topping trims is listed at $3,900 and $8,150 in the U.S.



Genesis is said to be working on an electric version although no confirmation from the automaker exists in this regard. If you really want electric propulsion, you’d better wait for the “



"We are thrilled to share this early sneak preview of our second SUV,” said a spokesperson. “It telegraphs an exciting new design and reinforces the core brand values that run through our lineup. We look forward to sharing full details on GV70 with everyone in the near future."



Based on the sheet metal and details that hide under the camouflage, we may be presented with the new SUV by year's end.

