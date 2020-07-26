The Year Is 2050 and Your Yacht no Longer Has a Chopper - It Has a Jet

4 Genesis Coupe Rendered, New GT70 Looks Like the Ferrari Roma’s Korean Cousin

3 All-New 2021 Buick Envision Revealed, Set to Arrive in America Next Year

More on this:

2021 Genesis GV70 Shows Sporty Styling in Scoop Rendering

Genesis just launched the GV80 luxury 4x4, a direct rival for things like the BMW X5. It looks nice, but we think the GV70 is going to be way better for those who want more "sport" in their SUV.



Korean YouTuber



Not surprisingly, the GV70 resembles a smaller and much sportier GV80. The roof is low and has a nice slant to it, while the front is very aggressive. It's not just for show, though.



We've known quite a few things about the new Genesis engines which are now being confirmed with official debuts. And the two many GV70 engines are extremely impressive. Where the normal



And to top it all off, it's also going to offer a 3.5-liter with about 380 horsepower in the top-end model. Combine that with AWD and you have a nice rival for the Mercedes- AMG GLC 43.



Rumor has it that Genesis wants to come to Europe next year. We think the brand is going to fail here, just like Infiniti, but this also means the GV70 might be fitted with a 200 horsepower 2.2-liter diesel engine that would also be available in the Korean market itself.



The GV70 has been undergoing testing all around the world and looks to keep everything we love about the G70 sedan, but offering that lifted ride everybody wants. No uncamouflaged prototypes have yet been spied, so we're excited to show you this set of renderings that should preview the design.Korean YouTuber AtchaCars uses a completely different approach to rendering cars. Instead of working with existing photos, the artist takes spyshots of some kind and figures out where details like the lights or grille are, so you're left with something way more precise.Not surprisingly, the GV70 resembles a smaller and much sportier GV80. The roof is low and has a nice slant to it, while the front is very aggressive. It's not just for show, though.We've known quite a few things about the new Genesis engines which are now being confirmed with official debuts. And the two many GV70 engines are extremely impressive. Where the normal BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC use a 2.0-liter, this will come with a 2.5-liter turbo as standard - more power, more torque, more bragging rights!And to top it all off, it's also going to offer a 3.5-liter with about 380 horsepower in the top-end model. Combine that withand you have a nice rival for the Mercedes-GLC 43.Rumor has it that Genesis wants to come to Europe next year. We think the brand is going to fail here, just like Infiniti, but this also means the GV70 might be fitted with a 200 horsepower 2.2-liter diesel engine that would also be available in the Korean market itself.