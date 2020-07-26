Genesis Delays U.S. Arrival of New G80 Sedan and GV80 Utility Vehicle

What started as a few cases in China turned into a global crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic keeps affecting the automotive industry as well. Genesis, for example, was forced to delay the U.S. arrival of the all-new G80 and GV80 from the summer to the fall of 2020 for the 2021 model year.
“The announcements of these two new vehicles have been well received by potential customers,” said the South Korean luxury automaker, “evidenced by the combined total of more than 14,500 reservations received.” Better still, both the G80 and GV80 are sweethearts of the U.S. motoring media thanks to great value for the money and industry-leading warranties.
Codenamed RG3, the second generation of the G80 was revealed online in March with no fewer than three engine options. The United States won’t get the 2.2-liter turbo diesel but a four-cylinder turbo and a six-cylinder option with 2.5 and 3.5 liters of displacement. These force-fed engines are also offered in the GV80, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The GV80 starts at $47,700 excluding destination charge, but the question is, what do you get for your money? First and foremost, 300 horsepower on premium fuel and three years or 36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance. All-wheel drive is also available for $3,150 on top of the rear-wheel-drive base model, and customers can also opt for two packages.
$4,600 buys you the 2.5T RWD Advanced upgrades, consisting of 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, matte wood trim, ventilated front seats, Lexicon premium audio with 21 speakers, three-zone climate control, a power trunk, and rear side-window shades. The Prestige adds a lot more goodies over the Advanced for $8,900, including Remote Smart Parking.
As for the GV80, the entry-level specification can be yours at $48,900 excluding freight. A sport utility vehicle works best with all-wheel-drive, which is why you may want to prepare $54,650 for that or $59,150 if you upgrade to the twin-turbo V6 engine. The six-cylinder tops 375 horsepower.
