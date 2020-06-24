2021 Genesis G70 Facelift Leaked With 2.0T Engine, Crest Grille, Quad Lamps

Recently spied testing in the Alps, the G70 with the mid-cycle refresh has been photographed without any sort of camouflage in South Korea. Coming courtesy of “eunsta__gram” on Instagram, the two pics reveal what everyone was expecting from the compact executive sedan.
First and foremost, check out that grille! It’s on the bling-bling side of ornamentation, but at the same time, it’s more dignified than what Lexus and the BMW 4 Series are rocking these days. The chromed mesh is complemented by black mesh for the lower grille and two plastic intakes on the sides of the bumper, giving the new G70 a sporty character as well.
The pièce de résistance, however, is the design of the headlights. “Quad Lamps” is how Genesis refers to them, and they’re constituents of the “Athletic Elegance” styling language. Featured on the G90, G80, and GV80, these headlights are also available with a G-Matrix pattern as an extra.
Moving on to the rear end, it’s easy to notice that the trunk, taillights, bumper, as well as the oval-shaped exhaust finishers give the G70 a more muscular appearance. What comes as a bit of a surprise is the 2.0T badge that pretty much confirms the 2.5- and 3.5-liter engines won’t be featured.
Previous reports on the facelifted sedan suggested that Genesis would replace the 2.0-liter turbo and 3.3-liter turbo with all-new mills, marketed under the Smartstream nameplate by the luxury brand as well as Hyundai. The 2.2-liter turbo diesel is likely to carry over, and so will the six-speed manual transmission along with the eight-speed automatic.
Don’t, however, think that Genesis hasn’t left the engine bay untouched. Engineers are likely to have improved the output ratings and efficiency ratings, two very important aspects if we turn our attention to Europe.
The European Union has a new emissions target for 2021, namely 95 grams of carbon dioxide. Anything above that will be fined 95 euros multiplied by the number of cars Genesis sells in the Old Continent, and this gets us to the elephant in the room. The luxury brand hasn’t launched there yet.
Late 2021 is when Genesis is expected to roll out European models, and word has it a shooting brake is in the pipeline too. Confirmed models include a two-door coupe based on the compact executive sedan, likely called GT70.
