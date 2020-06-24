4 New Hyundai Genesis Coupe Rendered, Looks Like the Car That Must Happen

2021 Genesis G70 Facelift Photographed With Kia Stinger Wheels, Brembo Brakes

As you’re well aware, Genesis hasn’t launched in the Old Continent. Expected to roll out in 2021, the luxed-up brand is challenging the German triad with a myriad of products that undercut the competition in many ways. 16 photos



With the mid-cycle refresh,



The prototype the carparazzi have recently spied in Europe isn’t all Genesis, though. The five-spoke alloys come straight off the Kia Stinger, and as a brief refresher, the two of them are joined at the hip as far as the rear-wheel-drive platform and force-fed engine options are concerned.



High-altitude testing is an important phase of development, ensuring that the four- and six-cylinder powerplants are up to snuff in rarefied air. The winding pass roads in the Alps are also perfect to put those Brembo brakes through their paces, ensuring that fade won’t pose a problem to customers.



Speaking of Europe, the



The biggest impediments for Genesis in this part of the world, however, are two in number. First and foremost, the GV70 and a few other models such as the



Though it’s an uphill battle for Genesis, the South Koreans do have a place in the Old Continent considering that Infiniti packed up and left. Honda decided against bringing the Acura brand to Europe, and if you look at Lexus over the past couple of decades, it’s pretty hard to make a dent in the segment.



Mercedes-Benz topped 906,548 sales in the European Union last year, followed by BMW with 825,035 and Audi with 740,796 units. Lexus, for reference, finished 31st on the list with 55,801 vehicles to its name. Take the G70 for example. Not only does it cost less than the BMW 3 Series while offering more suck-squeeze-bang-blow and creature comforts as standard, but “the great disruptor” was crowned North American Car of the Year in 2019. Still, things will get much better in a few months’ time.With the mid-cycle refresh, the G70 will adopt the latest styling language that Genesis has applied to the G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 sport utility vehicle. Quad headlamps and a large yet elegant grille dominate the front fascia while the rear end is beautified by two oval exhaust pipes and LED lights.The prototype the carparazzi have recently spied in Europe isn’t all Genesis, though. The five-spoke alloys come straight off the Kia Stinger, and as a brief refresher, the two of them are joined at the hip as far as the rear-wheel-drive platform and force-fed engine options are concerned.High-altitude testing is an important phase of development, ensuring that the four- and six-cylinder powerplants are up to snuff in rarefied air. The winding pass roads in the Alps are also perfect to put those Brembo brakes through their paces, ensuring that fade won’t pose a problem to customers.Speaking of Europe, the Genesis brand made an important move two months ago in this regard. Enrique Lorenzana has been appointed as head of sales and after sales in the Old Continent, a man who has previously held executive roles at Aston Martin and Maserati. The Spaniard has worked at Kia and Audi as well.The biggest impediments for Genesis in this part of the world, however, are two in number. First and foremost, the GV70 and a few other models such as the GT70 coupe and G70 Shooting Brake are still in the development phase. Secondly, but also important, a dealer network has yet to be established.Though it’s an uphill battle for Genesis, the South Koreans do have a place in the Old Continent considering that Infiniti packed up and left. Honda decided against bringing the Acura brand to Europe, and if you look at Lexus over the past couple of decades, it’s pretty hard to make a dent in the segment.Mercedes-Benz topped 906,548 sales in the European Union last year, followed by BMW with 825,035 and Audi with 740,796 units. Lexus, for reference, finished 31st on the list with 55,801 vehicles to its name.