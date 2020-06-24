Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Is the Pickup You Didn’t Expect to Drive in GTA V

5 You’ll Fall in Love with This 2017 Chevy Colorado with Upgraded Audio, CarPlay

If you’re a Chevrolet Colorado fan and a Grand Theft Auto V player, we have some pretty cool news for you. 11 photos



While GTA V itself isn’t the kind of game whose purpose is to impress with the car’s level of details, this Colorado ZR2 seems to be rather accurately reproduced, with the designer explaining the some of that textures have been manually created.



As for what the mod brings, the Colorado ZR2 comes to GTA V with working suspensions, breakable windows, and a 3D engine model. It’s a six-passenger vehicle that contains just one bug that only affects the bed, which suffers from minor collision glitches.



As for the real Colorado ZR2, it has already received a series of improvements for model year 2020, including a Tire Fill Alert system and a key fob-operated tailgate lock control.



The 2019 ZR2 is offered with the 3.6-liter V6 engine as standard but can be also ordered with a 2.8-liter turbo diesel powerplant.



The ZR2 package comes with several changes versus the standard Colorado, including the suspension lifted by 2 inches (5.08 cm) and the front and rear track widened by 3.5 inches (8.89 cm). The pickup also features more aggressive grille and hood details and comes with a trailering package and integrated brake controller as standard. It rides on 17 x 8-inch aluminum wheels with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires.



