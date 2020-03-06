Genesis GV80 Starts From $48,900, Fully-Loaded 3.5T Is $70,950

Buyers might not buy that many Genesis sedans just because they are cheaper than the BMW or Mercedes equivalent. However, they will almost certainly do so for the GV80 SUV, which starts at just $48,900.
That's right, the pricing information for this all-important Genesis inaugural SUV has been announced. And although you're probably not going to get the base model, the GV80 is still noticeably cheaper than its German equivalents.
As standard, the GV80 sports a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine making about 300 horsepower. It's funny how we know what the thing costs but not how much power it makes. As standard, the powertrain comes with an 8-speed automatic and RWD, but you can have AWD from $54,650.
The price increase for AWD varies between $5,750 on the Standard trim to $6,350 for the Prestige. However, this has more to do with features like a panoramic roof and 360 cameras that are bundled together.
It feels like you're getting a slightly better deal with the 370 horsepower 3.5T engine setup, which starts from $59,150 and comes standard with AWD. The highest trim level, Prestige, will cost $70,950 and gives you goodies like 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats, ventilated second-row seats, a HUD and the larger 12.3-inch 3D instrument display.
At this end of the market, the QV80 will have a tougher time competing, as for example an Audi Q7 Prestige with the V6 is about $71,000. A comparable (in terms of power) BMW X5 xDrive40i is $61,200 while the new GLE 450 with 362 hp stickers from $61,750.
However, the Germans are known for the way the nickel-and-dime you with the options, whereas the Genesis is pretty loaded. It even gets active noise canceling and remote smart parking assist for the Prestige model.
The GV80 rides on the new Genesis platform that also underpins the G80 sedan. It measures 194.7 inches from bumper to bumper with a 116.3-inch wheelbase, which makes it almost exactly the same size as the X5.
