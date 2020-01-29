2021 Genesis GV80 Debuts Stateside With 2.5- and 3.5-liter Turbo Engine Options

2020 marks the fifth year of existence for Genesis Motor, spun off from Hyundai as the South Korean automaker’s luxury brand. Following the G70, G80, and G90 sedans, it’s high time for Genesis to grab a piece of the utility vehicle market with the GV80 flagship SUV.
Introduced on January 15th in South Korea, the gentle giant has set foot in the United States in Miami. Arriving at North American dealerships for the 2021 model year, the GV80 will be offered with two out of three engine options in this part of the world, both fueled with gasoline.
Instead of an inline-six turbo diesel, stateside customers will be treated to a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder as the standard choice and a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower. Both are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission of the torque-converter type, but all-wheel drive is an optional extra. On the upside, AWD models also get an electronic limited-slip differential for the rear axle for superior handling characteristics.
HTRAC all-wheel drive also translates to Multi-Terrain Control, a software-based system designed to tackle surfaces covered in sand, mud, and snow with dedicated driving modes. A first for Genesis is the electronically controlled suspension, which gets information from the ADAS camera to prepare itself accordingly for speeds bumps and all that jazz.
Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning is another technological highlight, and on the subject of safety, the 10 standard airbags include a center-mounted inflator designed to mitigate interior impact between the front occupants in the event of a crash. 11 colors for the exterior and five options for the interior will be available at launch.
A 14.5-inch infotainment system, the G-Matrix pattern for the light fixtures, 22-inch alloy wheels, the crest-styled grille, and lightweight aluminum for the doors, hood, and tailgate are a few other highlights of the GV80. Being a 2021 model year, the U.S. version is scheduled to arrive at Genesis Motor dealerships in North America this summer.
