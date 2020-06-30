2021 Genesis G90 Resurrects Cosmic Stardust For South Korea

Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand Genesis hasn’t been born long enough to prove itself in history, but they’re already running out of fresh ideas. For example, the KDM-spec 2021 G90 flagship sedan is offered in a “new” Stardust special-series model. The thing is VIPs that went to the Vanity Fair post-90th Academy Awards party were already ferried back in 2018 in a G90 Stardust...
Yes, Genesis can argue – officially – that US-bound G90s are different from the South Korean counterparts. And we agree – purely on a technical level. On the other hand, it’s funny to catch an automaker running out of ideas and circling back to something that’s just two years old.
Of course, Genesis can’t resort to reviving old nameplates just like any other premium automaker that’s been around for more than a century.
Yep, it’s because Genesis Motor, LLC, is still in its infancy, having been born just four years ago – on November 4, 2015. As such, we’re going to cut it some slack and focus on the changes brought about by the switch to the 2021 model year.
After all, some of them might trickle down on the US-spec version soon enough. The new version is scheduled to begin sales at home in South Korean on July 2nd and will include both the standard 2021 G90 and the newly minted special edition “Stardust” version. The latter will remain exclusive to its home market and just 50 units will become available for the brand’s clients.
Fitting for the leader of the automaker’s range of models, the 2021 G90 will receive additional equipment. Newly added standard fitments include the Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension and an Intelligent Front-Lighting System. Meanwhile, on the options list will be added the Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist driver safety system.
The 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust limited-edition model comes with a special “carbon metal” shade that includes a sparkling pearl effect on the upper side of the body. The rest of the G90 is ever the classic with a Vik black paintwork. Inside, the upcoming 50 owners will be met by unique seats clad in two-tone leather and a metallic pore Ash wood trim for a bespoke ambiance.
For more information on the 2021 G90 and the Stardust edition you can find the official press release after the break.
Of course, Genesis can’t resort to reviving old nameplates just like any other premium automaker that’s been around for more than a century.
Yep, it’s because Genesis Motor, LLC, is still in its infancy, having been born just four years ago – on November 4, 2015. As such, we’re going to cut it some slack and focus on the changes brought about by the switch to the 2021 model year.
After all, some of them might trickle down on the US-spec version soon enough. The new version is scheduled to begin sales at home in South Korean on July 2nd and will include both the standard 2021 G90 and the newly minted special edition “Stardust” version. The latter will remain exclusive to its home market and just 50 units will become available for the brand’s clients.
Fitting for the leader of the automaker’s range of models, the 2021 G90 will receive additional equipment. Newly added standard fitments include the Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension and an Intelligent Front-Lighting System. Meanwhile, on the options list will be added the Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist driver safety system.
The 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust limited-edition model comes with a special “carbon metal” shade that includes a sparkling pearl effect on the upper side of the body. The rest of the G90 is ever the classic with a Vik black paintwork. Inside, the upcoming 50 owners will be met by unique seats clad in two-tone leather and a metallic pore Ash wood trim for a bespoke ambiance.
For more information on the 2021 G90 and the Stardust edition you can find the official press release after the break.