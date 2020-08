2022 Genesis "JW EV" Crosssover Spied, Features Hyundai E-GMP Platform

SUV

Previously photographed as a long-wheelbase Kia Niro, the 2022 model has been spied with production sheet metal under heavy camouflage by the carparazzi in Germany. Hyundai develops plenty of cars and SUVs at the European technical center, and this all-electric crossover here is meant for the European market as well.Underpinned by the E-GMP vehicle architecture for EVs from the Hyundai 45 concept and Kia CV, the Genesis JW is expected to be offered with at least two drivetrain options: two- and all-wheel drive. Battery choices should number at least two as well, as it’s also the case with the Hyundai Kona Electric subcompact crossover.Divided headlights can be seen under the front fascia’s camouflage, and the coupe-profile is complemented by large wheels and generous wheel wells. It may be hard to tell how the liftgate actually looks from these pictures, but in comparison to the BMW X6, there’s no denying that Genesis opted for a more elegant design.Capable of approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) of driving range and gifted with fast-charging capability, the E-GMP should also help Genesis keep the R&D and manufacturing costs down thanks to economies of scale. The electric global modular platform is of utmost important to the Hyundai Motor Group, which “aims to become the world’s third-largest automaker of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025.”Hyundai has already offered a preview of what the future holds under the Strategy 2025 product plan. The Ioniq lineup will be spun off into its own brand , and no fewer than three EVs have been confirmed so far. The Ioniq 5 is "a mid-size CUV" previewed by the 45 concept, the Ioniq 6 is a sedan, and the Ioniq 7 will arrive in 2024 as a large utility vehicle. All three will share the aforementioned platform.According to reports from South Korea, the compact-sized JW will enter production next June in Ulsan and roll out to dealerships in Q3 of 2021.