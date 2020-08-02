2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake and G70 Facelift Get Rendered

Many European automakers are trying to reduce the number of normal cars they make. But at the same time, the Koreans seem to be much more focused on the keen design and powerful engines favored by the fabled enthusiasts. Thus, we're getting the new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake.
We still can't believe this is happening. The failure of the Mercedes CLS Shooting Brake should have been warning enough for other automakers not to try this again. But we're more than happy that the G70 SB will exist. It's kind of a halfway point between the style of a coupe and the added practicality of a wagon.
The added practicality from that trunk won't be huge, but it scores a lot more style point. Korean website KKS Studio has released a set of renders showing the family-friendly G70 model. As you can probably tell, it not only sports the fresh body but also a refresh that's trickling down from the normal G70 model.
This takes the shape of the new Genesis family face, with split lights and an imposing grille. The interior should also bring in elements from the GV80 SUV. This is unlikely to sell well in any market, but should set Genesis apart from every other premium car maker, so it's almost like a halo car.
Another bing change awaits the engine department. The G70 Shooting Brake will compete against BMW's 3 Series Touring and the Mercedes C-Class T-Model. However, it will have bigger and more powerful engines than both of them. A 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder will take the place of the 2.0-liter base G70 engine, and it will deliver somewhere around 290-300 hp.
The other engine will be a 3.5T with about 380 hp. Genesis reportedly still wants to sell cars in Europe, and it will thus need Hyundai's 2.2-liter diesel or perhaps some kind of hybrid drive.
