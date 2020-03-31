Genesis G70 Shooting Brake With Facelift Looks Like a BMW 3 Series Killer

Genesis seems to have the time and resources to mess with BMW. After launching the GV80, a luxurious and sporty SUV, the Korean automaker may even be looking to target the 3 Series wagon. 2 photos



So where does the notion of the G70 variant come from? Well, back about a month ago, Car and Driver published a report saying the G70 Shooting Brake is "likely to launch" as and target enthusiast drivers. This was based on a little talk they had with William Lee, the brand's global boss, and he also confirmed that a design study had been built.



The sad news is that it's supposed to be exclusive to the European market. However, we know that the right petition can get a car like that to America. I mean, we already have the $115,000 Audi RS3, so why not a G70 Shooting Brake with the 3.5-liter turbo for half that money?



Right now, probably the best small wagon you can buy is the Audi



Right now, probably the best small wagon you can buy is the Audi RS4 Avant , though the C63 is right up there with a better engine yet slightly inferior design. We're not saying that the G70 Shooting Brake needs to compete with those, but it would be nice to get a decent engine. Unfortunately, the 3.5-liter is probably a little big for Europe, and they're likely to offer just the 2-liter turbo or the 2.2-liter diesel.If this project gets dropped for whatever reason, we can at least imagine what it might have looked like thanks to this rendering from the Russian website Kolesa . They also included the design changes that are expected to come out during the G70's facelift, including the split headlights and taillights. Provided it handles the part, we'd honestly take this over anything German.