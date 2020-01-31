First 2020 Audi RS4 Avant Epic Video Shows Super-Fast, Super-Cool Wagon

This wagon was already looking like a one-of-a-kind product, not just from Audi, but the industry. But because the rest of the A4 family got a facelift, so did the RS4, and that can't be bad.The redesign is all about those lights and has a much stronger visual impact than in the case of the RS5 Coupe. You get brand new headlights that have a geometric design which is very similar to the RS6 Avant, a new grille and bumper updates. The "Welcome Home" pattern that appears every time you lock and unlock the car is just as enjoyable as on newer Audis.You probably don't buy the RS4 for an LED patter, though. Unfortunately, the engine department doesn't welcome any updates. The 2.9 TFSI still produces 450 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. BMW or Alfa Rome engines of this size deliver more, but Audi probably couldn't do more with the restrictions it had on fuel consumption.Grey or metallic green became the trademark colors of the RS4 ever since it came out a few years back. But Auditography had access to a completely different color. For 2020, the wagon sports Navarra Blue Metallic, which is what many Q5 customers order. Other options we can see include the RS Sport exhaust and the blacked-out 20-inch wheels.Performance is another aspect that gets detailed here. While Audi claims the RS4 needs 4.1 seconds to reach 100 km/h, the independent test shows it's faster. The Vbox reads 3.71 seconds, a very impressive number that's on par with the more powerful RS6. So even though they installed OPF filters last year, this didn't have an adverse effect on performance.