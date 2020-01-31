Here's the 2021 Lexus LC F Testing Its Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, Will Race in May

Aero Tiny, Australia’s Most Unique Tiny House, Is Made From a Plane Section

The LC entered the scene as a concept in 2012, then the series-production model was revealed in 2016 at the Detroit Auto Show. Both the coupe and soft-top convertible are available with a V6 hybrid or V8 engine, paired to 10-speed transmissions driving the rear wheels. 30 photos



“A newly-developed V8 twin-turbo engine destined for use on future road cars” will be fielded in May 2020 at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, marking the third participation of



A YouTuber calling himself Nenkatsu the LC F at a Japanese circuit, featuring a different exterior design from the Super GT racing car that’s been replaced for the 2020 model year by the Toyota GR Supra. The motorsport-style windows and roll cage are indicators this is a development prototype of the Nurburgring-bound racer that previews the series-production model.



The test driver isn’t exactly gentle with the loud pedal, giving the LC F the beans on long straights and after exiting the corners. The sound is obviously different from the naturally aspirated V8 of the LC 500, a 5.0-liter blunderbuss with 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.



Lexus still hasn’t confirmed the specifications of the twin-turbo V8 that’ll be introduced by AMG V8.



A hot-vee design – meaning that the turbochargers are housed within the V of the engine – is also likely to maximize performance. A cast-aluminum block with a closed deck, DOHC valvetrain, and a dry-sump lubrication system are three more alleged attributes awaiting confirmation.



If the information presented in the previous paragraphs turns out to be true, then 600 PS (592 horsepower) or more should be possible. The M178 from Mercedes-AMG develops 585 PS (577 horsepower) in the GT R while the M177 with wet-sump lubrication tops 639 PS (630 horsepower) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) in the GT 63 S 4Matic+.



