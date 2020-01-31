Arya Stark Turns Disney Princess in Audi e-tron Sportback Super Bowl LIV Ad

Arya Stark has moved on to good things, now that her job in the Game of Thrones universe is done: she's joining forces with Audi to urge car-owners to let go of the past and look forward to a more sustainable, cleaner future.
Actress Maisie Williams is the latest celebrity to partner with Audi, for the marque’s 11th ad appearance during the Super Bowl, arguably the biggest sporting event in the world – and definitely the most expensive in terms of commercial airtime.
Created by global partner agency 72andSunny Amsterdam, and directed by François Rousselet, the ad licenses the Disney earworm Let It Go from the Frozen animated franchise, aka that song you have come to hate by now if you happen to have small kids. You can check it out in full at the bottom of the page.
The narrative is pretty straightforward, though from reactions on social media, it seems some viewers have issues grasping the message. Maisie is taking her Audi e-tron Sportback for a ride, after unplugging it from the charger. On the way to wherever she’s going, she becomes stuck in traffic, surrounded by gas guzzlers and angry drivers and, to unwind, she starts singing.
Her good mood is infectious and, by the end of the ad, everyone’s singing along, including a Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. The message is to “let go” of the past and look forward to a cleaner future for us all.
“Embracing the future starts with letting go of the past,” Audi says in the description of the video. “Join Maisie Williams singing Disney’s ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen, and Audi as we drive to a more sustainable tomorrow in an all-new Audi e-tron Sportback. The only thing you might not be able to let go of, is the song.”
That said, the ad is not without fault. In wanting to deliver the message that the future is electric, it asks for a complete divorce from the past by painting every other vehicle as inherently negative – including a Dodge Charger. It also portrays the drivers of all gas cars as more aggressive, angrier in traffic, as if EVs owners never experience road rage or the usual stress and frustrations associated with traffic jams.
Then again, we could be asking for too much from a 60-second ad. Judge for yourself.
