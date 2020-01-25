BMW M8 and Audi R8 Beat Tesla Model X in a Drag Race

At this point, it's really not going to matter if Teslas lose a couple of drag races here and there. They are the undisputed kings of electric performance, but a couple of million people are going to see this video where the Model X gets beaten by the BMW M8 and Audi R8.
This week, Carwow magazine lined up so many cars that we've lost track of what's what. We've got no fewer than five hot packages, and they are so diverse that you get the feeling everything that was available that day got lined up on the track.
For instance, the Audi R8 is like an old-fashioned supercar, with a naturally aspirated screamer of a V10 engine, 620 hp, and a light body, about as light as a normal Porsche 911. Yes, we've got that in the race as well, even though it really doesn't belong.
While all these crazy cars produce 600 horsepower or more, the 911 Carrera 4S is only putting out 450 hp. Last week, we saw it go up against a much cheaper Model 3, so we know it doesn't stand a chance against the Model X.
If we didn't know the outcome of the video, we'd bet on the BMW M8 winning. Thanks to the competition package it makes 625 hp from the usual M-tuned 4.4-liter V8. But more importantly, it's a bit lighter than the AMG GT 63 S. By the way, this mighty Merc was feeling under the weather on the day of the race. It failed two launches due to an error in the AWD system.
It's actually a pretty good sprinter, as you'll see in the rolling race. But few people care about that outcome. What they want is an old-fashioned quarter-mile, and only the BMW M8 and Audi R8 have what it takes to outrun an "electric family car," as the Model X is jokingly described.
