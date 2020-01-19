Crossover Clash: BMW X7 vs. Tesla Model X vs. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

There used to be an age when people only drag raced Mustangs and Camaros. But times have changed and now you can go pretty fast in a respectable crossover, even one that doesn't have an engine. And today, we're going to learn how the Tesla Model X compares to a BMW X7 and a Mercedes GLC-Class.
The description of these three cars is a little vague, but you can't have a good drag race if you give away the outcome before anything happens. So let's get to it! Twin motors power a normal Model X, one at the front and another one at the back, each producing a maximum of 259 horsepower.
Since this is TFL Car's long-term EV, they already know that it's best to launch it in the lowest suspension setting. But the Germans are a little more finicky. Wearing sparkly red battle gear, the GLC 63 takes the normal GLC premium crossover to the max using a 4-liter V8 that makes a little 469 horsepower. No, this is not the GLC 63 S, so don't go thinking it should make 500 hp.
There are more powerful and faster models in its class or the one above, such as the Alfa Stelvio. But for the sake of diversity, this drag race features an unexpected contender in the BMW X7. This particular model is the M50i which is motivated by a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 with 523 horsepower. It can seat lots of people and costs more than the other two.
On paper, the GLC 63 is the fastest, and it takes down the 3-row BMW with ease. But can the Tesla put up more of a fight? Of course, it can. Not only do the twin motors deliver more power, but this arrives instantly. No playing around with gears; it just goes about the business of accelerating as if it's the only job it has.
