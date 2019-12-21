BMW X3 M vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio Drag Race, Decimation Is Total

In 2018, SUV drag races were all about the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 going up against the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. But now, BMW has finally joined them with the spectacular new X3 M. 5 photos



Both the Alfa and the BMW are basically tied at 503 horsepower while torque sits around 442 lb-ft. The exact numbers are a little off because they've been converted roughly. But what really matters here is that the Stelvio features a 90-degree V6 engine with Ferrari engineering yet is also about 100 lbs heavier.



Despite what the numbers say, the older Alfa Romeo won both of the races. It's probably the faster car, based on what we're seeing here, but let's just wait for a re-do before passing judgment.



Anyway, we really don't know which SUV we'd buy after watching this race. BMW inline-6 sports cars are awesome, and there's never been anything like the X3 M before. On the other hand, the Alfa just as special, though it might not have the best interior here and it's a bit expensive.



Speaking of expensive, the TFL crew brought their family hauler along, a basic Tesla Model X. This white van in electric disguise has slain many potent cars in the past, and everybody should be interested in the outcome of this race.



It's not a Ludicrous model, so it doesn't launch like a bat out of hell. But the Tesla still wins an easy victory for itself. It's kind of annoying how even some of the best SUVs with internal combustion can't measure up to a Model X, but it also means performance junkies can become EV adopters, which can't be a bad thing.



