2021 Genesis G70 Split Headlights Revealed in Rendering and Spyshots

It may not be the most popular sports sedan yet, but the Genesis G70 has become quite successful on its first try. This is something Jaguar couldn't do with the XE and it allows the Korean automaker to think about updates.
We like the way the G70 is shaped. It's sporty, like an alternative 3 Series, so we dreaded the idea of having a refresh that messes everything up. If you're of the same opinion, maybe this article can quiet those emotions.
The Korean website KKS Studio has recently released a rendering showing the future design of the G70, which is most likely going to have a 2022 model year refresh. As you can plainly see, the sportiest of Genesis models will adopt a new family face.
This includes a much larger pentagonal or diamond-shaped grille with sharp new double headlights. Because of our tendency to attribute human or animal characteristics to cars, it looks weird at first. After all, nothing has four narrow eyes outside of a sci-fi movie. But once you get used to it, the new Genesis design has the boldness needed to compete.
KKS never does a rendering without a firm foundation, and after a few minutes of searching on local blogs, we found a spy video of the 2020 Genesis G70 in a car park somewhere in Korea. Thus, the design changes have been somewhat confirmed.
Another bing change awaits the engine department. It's been all but confirmed that a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder will take the place of the 2.0-liter base engine. This means more power, perhaps class-leading levels of it, upwards of 290 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque.
The other engine available will continue to be the sporty 3.3-liter bi-turbo V6. Once Genesis has crossovers too, it plans to launch itself in Europe as well. So you can expect to see this sharp sedan taking on the 320d with a 2.2-liter diesel powertrain of its own, though we have heard reports about a 3-liter diesel too.
