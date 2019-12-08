autoevolution

2021 Kia Sorento Design Revealed in Accurate Rendering, Could Get 2.5 Turbo

8 Dec 2019, 0:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Kia Sorento is currently one of our favorite 3-row crossovers out there, which is saying a lot. However, there's room for improvement in several areas.
2 photos
2021 Kia Sorento Design Revealed in Accurate Rendering, Could Get 2.5 Turbo
Kia has been working on the all-new 2021 Sorento for quite some time. Prototypes have been frequently sighted in places like Korea, Germany's Nurburgring or Death Valley.

We thought we had a firm grasp on the design of the mid-sized vehicle. However, a couple of renderings from the Russian website Kolesa have made the simple design language look a lot more appealing.

The artists have sifted through all the spyshots, picking out clues of the Sorento's new design. Of course, the newly launched Optima also helps. From some angles, it looks a little like the Seltos, a much smaller but equally fresh design from Kia.

As you can see, even though there's not a lot going on, the front is handsomely shaped. With a muscular grille and simple but high-tech looking headlights, the Kia model is set apart from its Hyundai counterparts. However, it does have a hint of Ford Explorer about it.

The Sorento has many things going for it right now, like decent infotainment and soft-touch materials in all the right places. However, its cabin is one of the shortest, which is bad for 3rd-row passengers. That's why this replacement is going to be a little bit bigger.

Based on a new platform, it's sure to have a stiffer chassis, allowing engineers to slacken off the suspension a bit. However, we think a Sorento GT could be on its way. You see, the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo has been confirmed for the Sonata GT Line, as well as a bunch of Genesis models.

There's no reason why you can't have that in an SUV. A few other companies offer 2.5-liter turbos as well. But at 290 horsepower or more, this is noticeably stronger than the Mazda CX-9, for example. At least for Korea and Europe, there will be a 2.2-liter diesel too. However, for a true fuel-sipping experience, Kia is probably considering a plug-in hybrid model too.
2021 Kia Sorento Kia Sorento MQ4 Kia Sorento GT Kia rendering
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 Edition
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
KIA models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVKIA XCeedKIA XCeed CrossoverKIA SeltosKIA Seltos Small SUVKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactAll KIA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day