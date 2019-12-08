Lamborghini Centenario "Stradman" Looks like Vegas Bling, Has Huge Chrome Wheels

2021 Kia Sorento Design Revealed in Accurate Rendering, Could Get 2.5 Turbo

The Kia Sorento is currently one of our favorite 3-row crossovers out there, which is saying a lot. However, there's room for improvement in several areas. 2 photos



We thought we had a firm grasp on the design of the mid-sized vehicle. However, a couple of renderings from the Russian website



The artists have sifted through all the spyshots, picking out clues of the Sorento's new design. Of course, the newly launched Optima also helps. From some angles, it looks a little like the



As you can see, even though there's not a lot going on, the front is handsomely shaped. With a muscular grille and simple but high-tech looking headlights, the Kia model is set apart from its Hyundai counterparts. However, it does have a hint of Ford Explorer about it.



The Sorento has many things going for it right now, like decent infotainment and soft-touch materials in all the right places. However, its cabin is one of the shortest, which is bad for 3rd-row passengers. That's why this replacement is going to be a little bit bigger.



Based on a new platform, it's sure to have a stiffer chassis, allowing engineers to slacken off the suspension a bit. However, we think a Sorento GT could be on its way. You see, the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo has been confirmed for the Sonata GT Line, as well as a bunch of Genesis models.



There's no reason why you can't have that in an SUV . A few other companies offer 2.5-liter turbos as well. But at 290 horsepower or more, this is noticeably stronger than the Kia has been working on the all-new 2021 Sorento for quite some time. Prototypes have been frequently sighted in places like Korea, Germany's Nurburgring or Death Valley.We thought we had a firm grasp on the design of the mid-sized vehicle. However, a couple of renderings from the Russian website Kolesa have made the simple design language look a lot more appealing.The artists have sifted through all the spyshots, picking out clues of the Sorento's new design. Of course, the newly launched Optima also helps. From some angles, it looks a little like the Seltos , a much smaller but equally fresh design from Kia.As you can see, even though there's not a lot going on, the front is handsomely shaped. With a muscular grille and simple but high-tech looking headlights, the Kia model is set apart from its Hyundai counterparts. However, it does have a hint of Ford Explorer about it.The Sorento has many things going for it right now, like decent infotainment and soft-touch materials in all the right places. However, its cabin is one of the shortest, which is bad for 3rd-row passengers. That's why this replacement is going to be a little bit bigger.Based on a new platform, it's sure to have a stiffer chassis, allowing engineers to slacken off the suspension a bit. However, we think a Sorento GT could be on its way. You see, the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo has been confirmed for the Sonata GT Line, as well as a bunch of Genesis models.There's no reason why you can't have that in an. A few other companies offer 2.5-liter turbos as well. But at 290 horsepower or more, this is noticeably stronger than the Mazda CX-9 , for example. At least for Korea and Europe, there will be a 2.2-liter diesel too. However, for a true fuel-sipping experience, Kia is probably considering a plug-in hybrid model too.