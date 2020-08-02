2021 Chevy Suburban vs. Chevy Tahoe Comparison: What's the Difference?

2021 is a good model year for American SUVs, seeing as GM has released things like the new Escalade, the Suburban, and the Tahoe. Even though these are some pretty old nameplates, some might not know what they stand for, which is why we're sharing this comparison review.
The Suburban is in its 12th generation and it's been on sale for almost 90 years. Based on the Silverado truck, this family hauler is better adapted at dealing with tasks such as towing than your average crossover.
The 2021 redesign is hoped to put the Suburban on top of rivals like the Ford Expedition. The advantages are just as much about what's under the skin. Both models use more high-strength steel, resulting in a stronger yet lighter frame. Under the hood, you can still find a 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8 engine, but they have the "Dynamic" fuel management systems and are matched to a new 10-speed automatic. You should also be able to get a 3-liter diesel, just like in the Silverado.
But don't go thinking these SUVs are as rough as a truck because for 2021 we have fully independent rear suspension. You can even get air suspension. The 5.3L base engine makes 355 horsepower while the 6.2L has 420 horsepower. Even just by looking at the outside, you can tell the new Suburban is bigger than before, about 1% longer (1.3 inches), and rocking the best cargo space in the segment.
Of the two, the Tahoe looks more rugged, and not just because of how the proportions work. This comparison review from TFL puts the two sister SUVs side by side so we can check them out.
The Tahoe has a 13-inch-shorter wheelbase, while the overall length is 15 inches less. The cosmetic differences are mainly due to the Z71 trim level, which adds things like skid plate and off-road-focused all-terrain tires. So are you saving money? Not a lot, as the Tahoe starts from $53,800 while the Suburban is $2,700 more.
