Genesis G70 Shows Athletic Styling, Has Shield Grille and Razor-Sharp LEDs

Brand identity is a big conundrum for all major automakers – caught in a trap between having to style their cars for easy recognition and the need to differentiate models to avoid customer confusion. Luxury carmakers have even more work cut out for them, as their clients have different beliefs about important brand values. Genesis has decided to navigate the treacherous waters with “Athletic Elegance” - its current styling philosophy.
Because the South Korean carmaker is still young among premium brands, there is some space to maneuver. And when your lineup consists of just four models, things are even easier. Still, the other side of the coin is that Genesis really needs to emphasize a powerful brand identity if it really wants to compete with the big guys in the sector.
That would be easier said than done if not for the latest styling developments from within the group. Hyundai and Kia have been revolutionizing their current lineups with a host of innovative design changes that brought us remarkably interesting models such as the Hyundai Kona crossover, Sonata sedan or the upcoming Tucson SUV, as well as the equally enticing Kia K5.
Genesis is now looking to make its own splash with a more subtle approach, one that should exude timeless elegance and a sporty atmosphere – if possible, at the same time. It is also carefully updating all its models to respect their current design ideology. The latest one to adhere to the philosophy is the entry-level G70 sedan, now fully in line with the styling exhibited by the larger G80 and GV80 models (and to a lesser degree, the G90).
As such, the upgrade process includes the switch to the company’s signature front and back “Quad Lamps” as well as a remodeled honeycomb grille that looks either like a crest, a shield or even a heart – depending on who you ask. Overall, the design is clean and fully supportive of Genesis’ ambitions to make it the sporty alternative in the family.
Inside, the newly refreshed G70 has a driver-centric cockpit with a minimalist attitude and includes a thorough technological update. Up high in the middle of the dashboard sits a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with a dedicated Genesis user interface and OTA (over-the-air) connectivity features.
The company refrained from providing specific technical details about powertrains, but we can expect them to arrive sooner rather than later because the sales of the new G70 are programmed to debut at home in South Korea sometime in October. We thus expect the U.S. market version to debut late 2020 or early next year.
That would be easier said than done if not for the latest styling developments from within the group. Hyundai and Kia have been revolutionizing their current lineups with a host of innovative design changes that brought us remarkably interesting models such as the Hyundai Kona crossover, Sonata sedan or the upcoming Tucson SUV, as well as the equally enticing Kia K5.
Genesis is now looking to make its own splash with a more subtle approach, one that should exude timeless elegance and a sporty atmosphere – if possible, at the same time. It is also carefully updating all its models to respect their current design ideology. The latest one to adhere to the philosophy is the entry-level G70 sedan, now fully in line with the styling exhibited by the larger G80 and GV80 models (and to a lesser degree, the G90).
As such, the upgrade process includes the switch to the company’s signature front and back “Quad Lamps” as well as a remodeled honeycomb grille that looks either like a crest, a shield or even a heart – depending on who you ask. Overall, the design is clean and fully supportive of Genesis’ ambitions to make it the sporty alternative in the family.
Inside, the newly refreshed G70 has a driver-centric cockpit with a minimalist attitude and includes a thorough technological update. Up high in the middle of the dashboard sits a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with a dedicated Genesis user interface and OTA (over-the-air) connectivity features.
The company refrained from providing specific technical details about powertrains, but we can expect them to arrive sooner rather than later because the sales of the new G70 are programmed to debut at home in South Korea sometime in October. We thus expect the U.S. market version to debut late 2020 or early next year.