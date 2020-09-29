2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Crossover Gets Cheaper, Premium Trim Costs $3,000 Less

Except for the GT trim level, all other versions of the Mustang Mach-E are now more affordable. The Premium RWD and Premium AWD are $3,000 cheaper while everything else costs $1,000 less than before.
Uploaded on the Mach-E Forum, the document that confirms the pricing update has been sent to EV-certified dealerships all across the United States of America. The question is, why did Ford resort to these cuts?
One possible answer is Volkswagen. The ID.4 compact crossover is fresh out of the oven, and it’s pretty affordable by all accounts. $39,995 is the starting price for the 2021 model year, and not long now, a locally-produced trim level will undercut the Blue Oval and Tesla with an MSRP of $35k.
Even the one and only Elon Musk is feeling the pressure to roll out a cheaper EV, but the Palo Alto-based automaker can’t do anything for the time being. If everything goes according to plan, the $25k electric vehicle promised during the Battery Day conference may be launched in 2023.
Believe it or not, Ford has yet to finalize the EPA estimates for the Mustang Mach-E even though production is set to begin this October at the Cuautitlan assembly plant in Mexico. The Blue Oval is targeting 300 miles of driving range, which is neither bad nor great for this segment and a battery capacity of 88 kWh. Still, the Dearborn-based automaker plans to catch up in the coming years by pouring billions of dollars in research and development.
In Canada, for example, the Oakville plant in Ontario where the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus are manufactured is expected to be converted to EV production in 2024. Until the end of 2028, no fewer than five electric vehicles are expected to be made there thanks to $1.8 billion in investments.
Lest we forget, the Blue Oval is also gearing up for the F-150 Electric in mid-2022 as a 2023 model year. The workhorse has been confirmed with a dual-motor option and more power than any Ford pickup truck before it.
