Ford Mustang Mach-E “Raptor” Isn't Your Typical EV Rendering

Following the Ranger EV from the 1990s and Focus Electric, the Ford Motor Company’s third series-production electric vehicle promises to be a lot more capable than its predecessor. Better still, the pony badge will make it a commercial success even though the underpinnings have nothing in common with the Mustang.
The Global Electrified platform on which it's based? Yeah, it’s an evolution of the vehicle architecture of the Focus, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport. Speaking of which, the compact crossover with the buckin’ bronco logo isn’t as capable off the beaten path as the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Knowing these facts, the “Raptor” rendering before your eyes makes little sense for both customers and bean counters.
Penned by Brazilian pixel manipulator Kleber Silva, the F O R D grille from the F-150 Raptor and black hood surely look nice. The lights on the roof and pumped-out plastic cladding, however, don’t work in this application. Neither does the heavy-duty front bumper with an integrated skid plate and a couple of black tow hooks.
An off-road version of the Mustang Mach-E is all the more inappropriate because the suspension lift kit and BF Goodrich mud-terrains would wreak havoc in terms of driving range. More aerodynamic drag and harder work for the electric motors would defeat the purpose of an electric vehicle, and looking at the bigger picture, Ford already has this segment covered with the Bronco hybrid or plug-in hybrid.
An all-electric SUV with off-road chops like the Wrangler still hasn’t been confirmed by the Blue Oval, but we may be in for a surprise by the end of the decade. After all, the Wrangler Rubicon EV is under development as we speak.
As opposed to the Mustang, F-150 Raptor, and Jeep Wrangler, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t made in the United States. Ford cheaped out on labor costs by choosing Cuautitlan in Mexico, an old factory that has previously made the Mustang, Mystique, Contour, Crown Victoria, Fiesta, and even the F-Series.
