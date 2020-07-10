Ford Mustang Mach-E "Hatchback" Rendered, Looks Much Better Than Focus Electric

Have a guess which is the Ford Motor Company’s first-ever mainstream electric vehicle. It’s the Ranger EV, I'm afraid, not the Focus Electric. The latter, however, is far superior to the e-pickup that gave the Dearborn-based automaker an appetite for electric propulsion.
Produced from 2011 to 2018, the Focus Electric used to be a match for the Nissan Leaf in terms of range but Ford didn’t improve the compact hatchback as much as the Japanese automaker did. At its peak in 2017, the Focus Electric provided 115 miles (185 kilometers) of range as per the Environmental Protection Agency.
Two years after it was discontinued, the Blue Oval prepares to roll out its third EV in the form of the Mustang Mach-E. Although the hatchback remains, the newcomer is a crossover through and through. Longer overall and in terms of wheelbase compared to the Escape on which it’s based, the Mexican-built electric vehicle wouldn’t look half bad if it were a Focus-sized hatchback either.
Imagined as such by Brazilian pixel manipulator Kleber Silva, the Mustang Mach-E sits closer to the ground and features a bit less legroom for the rear passengers. Despite these minor setbacks over the real deal, a hatchback has no place in the Ford Motor Company’s current lineup for pretty obvious reasons.
First and foremost, the Blue Oval doesn’t want the Mach-E to be associated with the Focus Electric. Even the global director of electrification, Ted Cannis, said about the preceding model that “it’s executed well, but not too exciting.” Secondly, think about the price point of the Mach-E even as a hatchback. It wouldn’t make too much sense, more so if you remember that crossover demand keeps on rising.
You only need to look at the Dearborn-based automaker’s U.S. lineup to understand how bad passenger cars are doing in this day and age. The Fusion sedan doesn’t even count because 2020 is the final model year for it. The Mustang, therefore, will soldier on alone until the “Fusion Active” crosswagon enters the scene.
In conclusion, Ford was right to sacrifice a bit of range for the raised driving position and looks of a crossover. The Mustang Mach-E is scheduled to start production in the fall of 2020, and as opposed to the Bronco sub-brand, it will be available outside of North America as well.
