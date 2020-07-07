BMW 02 "Reminiscence" Design Study Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Nine years ago, a digital reinterpretation of the Renault 4 made the rounds thanks to bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful proportions and retro styling combined with contemporary design trends. The pixel artist responsible for the Quatrelle enters the spotlight once again, but this time around, his canvas is the BMW 02.
First and foremost, take a look at the footprint. David Obendorfer appears to have rendered an 02 revival as an alternative of the F22, the smallest coupe in the Bavarian automaker’s lineup. The 2 Series Coupe, however, is starting to show its age given the ground-up redesign of the 3 Series and 4 Series.
“The main dimensions of the vehicle roughly coincide with those of the F22,” said David, listing a wheelbase of 2,730 millimeters. “My aim wasn’t to bring back all the characteristic 02 design features at any cost, but rather build a respectful reinterpretation, and - above all - to keep it simple.”
This! This, ladies and gentlemen, is how it’s done! Design chief Domagoj Dukec, by contrast, basically told everyone that our opinion doesn’t count when it comes to the ginormous kidney grille of the 4 Series. “You can’t listen to social media reactions. It won’t help you,” he told Autocar rather recently.
From the purity of the front fascia to the Hofmeister kink and round taillights, the simplicity of the “Reminiscence” concept is a breath of fresh air compared to the Bavarian automaker’s fussy design direction. Even the cabin is beautifully minimalist without giving the impression of a road-legal racecar.
An intriguing detail regarding the cockpit is the transmission selector. There’s no lever sticking out of the center console or steering column, but five touch buttons on the left of the cupholders. Obviously, they read S for Sport, D for Drive, N for Neutral, R for Reverse, and P for Park like most automatics do.
But wait, there’s more! David has also mentioned on his website that the design study is also a throwback to the 1602 Elektro-Antrieb, the first zero-emissions concept from BMW.
Two examples were used in 1972 at the Olympic Games in Munich to shuttle VIPs and serve as support vehicles and camera cars. The 1602 is a member of the 02 Series, and the 02 in 1602 designates the two-door option.
