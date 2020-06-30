BMW i8 "Procar" by EDO Motorsport Looks Fast Even Standing Still

When it came out in 2014, the i8 startled pretty much everyone. Not because it’s a midship design, but BMW took a risk by redefining that a supercar is supposed to be with a three-cylinder turbo engine and plug-in hybrid assistance.
Though production of the i8 came to a grinding halt in April after a little more than 20,000 examples of the breed left the assembly line in Leipzig, the i8 will be remembered as one of the boldest production cars of the decade.
EDO Motorsport, however, doesn’t plan on babying its Bimmer in order to sell it for big money in five to 10 years’ time. The Swiss tuner intended to create a Formula E-inspired safety car out of the i8, yet the project evolved into a no-nonsense racing car with a GT3 rear wing that looks very aggressive.
Up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of downforce push on the rear axle at speed, and the aerodynamic makeover doesn’t end here. Notice the deeper front splitter, canards, diffuser, and the single-exit exhaust system.
“i8 Procar” is how EDO Motorsport calls their carbon-clad creation, which weighs 40 kilograms less than before. That’s 88 pounds in U.S. currency, and the Swiss company has also fitted slick tires to bring the point home.
On the Bilster Berg circuit in Germany, the i8 Procar is theoretically capable of clocking in at one minute and 48 seconds, two seconds off the best lap the car has posted so far. Like the i8 Safety Car from Formula E, this fellow here also features Bilstein coilovers on all four corners. A beefy strut bar also helps with cornering, and the 1.5-liter engine hasn’t been left stock either.
A larger turbo, better induction, and a larger battery elevate the three-pot and e-motor to 490 PS (483 horsepower) and 890 Nm (656 pound-feet) in total. In other words, the one-of-one i8 Procar has more ponies than the base M3 and more torque than the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
EDO Motorsport, however, doesn’t plan on babying its Bimmer in order to sell it for big money in five to 10 years’ time. The Swiss tuner intended to create a Formula E-inspired safety car out of the i8, yet the project evolved into a no-nonsense racing car with a GT3 rear wing that looks very aggressive.
Up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds) of downforce push on the rear axle at speed, and the aerodynamic makeover doesn’t end here. Notice the deeper front splitter, canards, diffuser, and the single-exit exhaust system.
“i8 Procar” is how EDO Motorsport calls their carbon-clad creation, which weighs 40 kilograms less than before. That’s 88 pounds in U.S. currency, and the Swiss company has also fitted slick tires to bring the point home.
On the Bilster Berg circuit in Germany, the i8 Procar is theoretically capable of clocking in at one minute and 48 seconds, two seconds off the best lap the car has posted so far. Like the i8 Safety Car from Formula E, this fellow here also features Bilstein coilovers on all four corners. A beefy strut bar also helps with cornering, and the 1.5-liter engine hasn’t been left stock either.
A larger turbo, better induction, and a larger battery elevate the three-pot and e-motor to 490 PS (483 horsepower) and 890 Nm (656 pound-feet) in total. In other words, the one-of-one i8 Procar has more ponies than the base M3 and more torque than the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
Impressions from the ROLLOUT of our 2020 i8 Procar Á ... fastest i8 ever - STRONGER and LIGHTER then any other i8Lû #BMWi8 #i8 #bmwi8coupe #i8procar2020 #i8procarPosted by EDO Motorsport on Tuesday, June 23, 2020