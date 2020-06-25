G80 BMW M3 Video Teaser Confirms Standard RWD, Optional M xDrive

Compact executive sedans with a lot of power have been around for quite some time now. BMW is rewriting the rulebook, though, with the M3.
G80 is the codename of the new sports sedan from Bavaria, and Christian Flessa is much obliged to confirm what we already heard time and again about the hottest 3er of them all. The head of driving dynamics at BMW M highlights that RWD is standard and M xDrive is an optional extra.
The following video also mentions “8-speed M Steptronic transmission and rear-wheel drive,” which is peculiar indeed. Once rumored to be available only with a stick shift, the base M3 will be offered with an auto as well.
Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are listed at 10.5 liters per 100 kilometers and 239 grams per kilometer. In other words, 22.4 miles per gallon U.S. or 27.90 in British miles per gallon. Moving on, you can also hear that the sports sedan in the video teaser is equipped with the fast-shifting automatic.
Peter Schmid, the head of driving dynamics for the M3 and M4, can be seen gripping a steering wheel with two paddle shifters attached to it. Some prefer the paddles to stay in place on the steering column, but still, to each his own.
On the Nurburgring and with Peter in the driver’s seat, it’s seriously impressive to see how well the M3 dampens the curbs during cornering and the concrete surface of the Caracciola Karussell. “As developers, we have best-in-segment goals,” said Peter after finishing the demo lap in the G80.
Clearly wider than the M340i xDrive, the M3 will be offered in two versions for the S58 twin-turbo engine. The base spec – the one that will offer a six-speed manual – produces around 480 PS (473 horsepower) at 6,250 rpm.
Level up to the M3 Competition, and you’re treated to 510 PS (503 horsepower) and the same torque rating as the lesser version – 600 Nm (443 pound-feet). Torque peaks from 2,600 to 5,600 revolutions per minute, ensuring relentless acceleration in most driving scenarios.
But what about the “M xDrive” part, though?
As it’s also the case with the M5 and M5 Competition, the all-wheel-drive system can be tailored for maximum traction and grip or rear-wheel-drive shenanigans. In the mid-size sedan with a twin-turbo V8, 2WD mode routes all the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the back wheels with DSC turned off.
