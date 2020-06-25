Bugatti Divo and Chiron Pur Sport Make Epic W16 Sounds Testing at Nurburgring

Bugatti's business is centered around making some of the most expensive and outrageously cool cars on the planet. And we really didn't expect the Divo or the Chiron Pur Sport to receive the same track treatment as your average BMW prototype.
Alas, both these Bugatti hypercars have just been filmed undergoing testing at the legendary Nurburgring track in German. Everybody expects these machines to be fully capable of tackling a few tricky corners, but track testing can be quite an expensive undertaking.
We all know how expensive tires for a Bugatti can get since they are custom-made to handle ultra-high speeds and brutal acceleration. Going full-speed, these 1500 horsepower machines can destroy their rubber in a matter of minutes, so Nurburgring testing could have cost Bugatti $100,000 or more.
The official word is that if you own a Bugatti Chiron an annual service will set you back $20,000, while a fresh set of tires would set you back between $30,000 to $42,000. That needs to be done every 2,500 miles or so. But they say Nurburgring testing is ten times harder on a car than normal road driving, and these are not like the Chiron.
The Divo, for example, is a super-rare hypercar, an extension of the Chiron that costs about twice as much. The all-new body is quite a bit more aggressive, lighter, and designed to offer more downforce. And before you ask, we don't know of any plans from Bugatti to take the official Nurburgring lap record. But it does look pretty fast, right?
We've obviously also got lots of footage of the Chiron Pur Sport, the one that looks a little bit more familiar. It too is designed to have extra downforce, as you can probably tell by the aero. Much of its bodywork for this hyper-expensive 911 GT3 is made from carbon fiber, though it's hard to tell with the entire car being black.
We all know how expensive tires for a Bugatti can get since they are custom-made to handle ultra-high speeds and brutal acceleration. Going full-speed, these 1500 horsepower machines can destroy their rubber in a matter of minutes, so Nurburgring testing could have cost Bugatti $100,000 or more.
The official word is that if you own a Bugatti Chiron an annual service will set you back $20,000, while a fresh set of tires would set you back between $30,000 to $42,000. That needs to be done every 2,500 miles or so. But they say Nurburgring testing is ten times harder on a car than normal road driving, and these are not like the Chiron.
The Divo, for example, is a super-rare hypercar, an extension of the Chiron that costs about twice as much. The all-new body is quite a bit more aggressive, lighter, and designed to offer more downforce. And before you ask, we don't know of any plans from Bugatti to take the official Nurburgring lap record. But it does look pretty fast, right?
We've obviously also got lots of footage of the Chiron Pur Sport, the one that looks a little bit more familiar. It too is designed to have extra downforce, as you can probably tell by the aero. Much of its bodywork for this hyper-expensive 911 GT3 is made from carbon fiber, though it's hard to tell with the entire car being black.