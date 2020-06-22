Soy? Foam? Cars? Are You Sure Cars Are What's Being Talked About Here?

5 BMW 8 Series Cabriolet Could Become Brand's Most Expensive Model

4 2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible Goes Official Before LA Auto Show

3 2020 BMW 8 Series First Edition Is V8 Power with Exclusive BMW Individual Parts

More on this:

Golden Thunder Edition Is the Most Opulent BMW 8 Series to Date

Although it may sound like it’s something destined to remain exclusive in a far-away Asian world (yes, we’re talking about China), the new Golden Thunder Edition for the recently resurrected BMW 8 Series is universally available across the entire range – the 8 Series Coupé, the spectacular Convertible and the glitzy Gran Coupé 7 photos



Back to serios matters, though. The BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder, as the name implies, includes specific design alterations that highlight certain aerodynamic or styling elements with a touch of gold. These are present on the front and rear aprons, side skirts, the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler (only for the Coupé), as well as the classically themed double-spoke 20-inch M light alloy wheels.



The golden touches aren’t enough to redefine the



Inside, the bling touches are a tad subtler – here, the luxury experts from BMW Individual devised an elegant and serene ambiance. So, the front headrests come with an embroidered “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription, extended Individual Merino leather trim in black as well as an Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner for the Coupé and Gran Coupé.



Finishing touches include extravagant amenities such as the Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold trim finishers and controls with CraftedClarity glass applications. The Edition Golden Thunder will be produced at the Dingolfing, Germany facility from September and will be offered across all models – from the 840i to the M850i xDrive. We’re pretty sure the Bavarian automaker’s goal really is to elevate the luxury sports car series to “collector’s item status” but in all earnest, the new Golden Thunder Edition seems like a direct call to all those looking for a touch of bling to spice up their German machines. You know, like the latest up and coming rapper or an old dude that just realized he’s going through the second (or third) middle age crisis. Never mind that, we’re just unable to see past the name that might as well be perfect for a new Jackie Chan action franchise...Back to serios matters, though. The BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder, as the name implies, includes specific design alterations that highlight certain aerodynamic or styling elements with a touch of gold. These are present on the front and rear aprons, side skirts, the exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler (only for the Coupé), as well as the classically themed double-spoke 20-inch M light alloy wheels.The golden touches aren’t enough to redefine the 8 Series on their own, so BMW also enlists a series of BMW Individual equipment. Here we can mention the dark look of the Sapphire Black metallic or Frozen Black metallic paints that get supplemented by the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black brake calipers of the M sports brake system as well as the standard M sports package.Inside, the bling touches are a tad subtler – here, the luxury experts from BMW Individual devised an elegant and serene ambiance. So, the front headrests come with an embroidered “Edition Golden Thunder” inscription, extended Individual Merino leather trim in black as well as an Individual Alcantara Anthracite roof liner for the Coupé and Gran Coupé.Finishing touches include extravagant amenities such as the Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold trim finishers and controls with CraftedClarity glass applications. The Edition Golden Thunder will be produced at the Dingolfing, Germany facility from September and will be offered across all models – from the 840i to the M850i xDrive.

load press release