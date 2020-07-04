E36 BMW M3 "Analog Anthem" Looks Like Modernized Miami Vice

Once a year, the SEMA show brings us mind-bending builds, with the projects presented at the Vegas venue setting the Internet on fire in all sorts of ways. And, as we approach the 2020 edition of the custom car fest, we zoom in on various proposals for the show. Case in point with this E36 BMW M3 kit, which is currently in the rendering phase and seems like it could make the transition to the real world.
For starters, there hasn't been any clue on this year's SEMA being canceled, so perhaps we'll all manage to deal with the health crisis in a way that will allow the early November event to take place.
Returning to this Bimmer, as new performance cars, which are usually more powerful and quicker, get further and further away from the basic driver-machine-road connection, the popularity of analog heroes such as the E36 grows. Of course, this goes hand in hand with the owners' needs for customization and this is where proposals like this one enter the scene.
Whether you fancy this sort of extrovert body transformation or not, there one thing you can't deny: the virtual build has a high level of polish. As such, this mixes the now-classic idea of a wide body with a level of exuberance that reminds us of Miami Vice (plus all the vents), while adding more modern bits and pieces, such as the hexagonal LED headlights.
Another element that stands out from the tons of widebody initiatives that are launched these days involves the exhaust tips, from their styling to the way in which they exit the car right before the front doors.
The exhaust setup means the factory M Division styling cues of the rear apron can shine from one side of the rear apron to the other without any interruption. That's right, this kit builds on the styling cues of the E36 M3, but, if produced, will obviously be suitable for all members of the said 3 Series generation, which was built between 1990 and 2000.
And the chances of these pixels greeting us on the 2020 SEMA floor are certainly there. For one thing, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the proposal, had previously brought his pixel work the real world via the Live To Offend (LTO) label.
Care to venture a guess on what sort of work we're discussing here? A widebody kit for the E30 BMW 3 Series (the predecessor of the E36), which was displayed at the 2018 and 2019 SEMA shows, mixing E30 M3 styling with original design bits.
In between the E30 SEMA stunt and the present digital release, Saleem has tested the waters with a rendering portraying yet another E30 package (if you’ve seen that one, the amazing hexagonal LED headlights sitting before us now look familiar).
However, the build potential looks serious with this E36 shenanigan, from the renderings also being published on the LTO Instagram page, to SEMA stars such as Button Built and B Is For Build taking to the comments section of the Insta post below to show their appreciation for the proposal.
M0NST3R - "Not long after, my buddy showed up in his @lto_livetooffend kitted E36..." - - Im gonna rinse the hell out of this Petrol station location 😂. @colorsponge thanks for the fans bruh. Which shot is your favourite?! ❤ - - I need to re-render this at some point and fix a few things on the kit including materials like the front grill, but I was rendering all night and was too lazy to fix the front 🤣.