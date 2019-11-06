autoevolution
 

Widebody Ferrari F355 Twin-Turbo (Button Built) Is a Weird Nod to Maranello

Earlier in the decade, the idea of a twin-turbo Ferrari with a widebody kit was as wild as such builds get. Nowadays, the number of this type of projects has increased, and yet few are as true to the Prancing Horse spirit as this Button Built Ferrari BB355TT.
The sheer uber-wide look of the F355, which is obviously amplified by the squat (think: air suspension on its lowest setting) means purists will be upset.

However, upon closer inspection, this late 1990s Maranello machine reveals just how connected it is to the Italian carmaker's DNA - the custom bits and pieces you see on the car are either directly borrowed or inspired by factory Ferraris, be they road vehicles or racecars.

For instance, those fat-lipped Rotiform wheels are a nod to the shoes of the 360 Challenge Stradale - the insane negative camber angle is on the house, though.

This aura of the project is not unlike that of the widebody Ferrari 328 GTS that Button Built introduced at least year's edition of SEMA. And now that the Vegas venue has opened its gates, this often overlooked Fezza is here to take the story one step further.

So while the project put together last year remained naturally aspirated, the 3.5-liter V8 of this F355, which basically asked for upgrades to keep up with modern supercars, has been gifted with a pair of turbos and can now deliver 600 ponies at the rear wheels.

Heck, even the weathered look of the car can be considered a nod to the battle scars Ferraris get on the track, even though I'm not sure if this is the kind of argument that convinces purists to show the 355 some love.

Regardless, the photos we have here show the Ferrari on the SEMA floor, with the mid-engined delight being displayed at the Toyo Tires booth.

