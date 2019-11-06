Widebody Ferrari F355 Twin-Turbo (Button Built) Is a Weird Nod to Maranello

View this post on Instagram

The culmination of an ambitious vision, undeniable passion, and unapologetic execution. Congratulations to my family @button_built @dusty_button on annihilating the game yet again. ––––––––––––––––– @button_built @dusty_button @toyotires ––––––––––––––––– #sema #sema2019 #semashow #buttonbuilt #bb355tt #355 #ferrari355 #widebody #toyotires #rotiform #twinturbo #stancenation #superstreet #stance #bagged #lifeonair #supergt #racecar #blacklist #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carphotography #carporn #sonyalpha #alphacollective

A post shared by Craven (@_crvn_) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:30am PST