Big Block Chevrolet Chevelle Is the Custom Car That You Can Take Home

If you’re super-rich and willing to spend nearly $100,000 on a custom Chevelle, the model that we have here is definitely worth checking it. 22 photos



Needless to say, the engine isn’t alone in this custom story, so it comes alongside a Tremec Magnum 6-speed transmission, a McCloud twin-disc clutch, a Pro Systems Holley carburetor, and Lemons Pro Touring headers with a stainless exhaust system.



And judging from all the photos that are available with this Chevelle, and which you can also check out yourselves by browsing the gallery here, the interior is in a pretty good condition, with many parts still likely to be original. On the other hand, it looks like the car has also received a new stereo system, and there’s a chance some modern features are available, such as Bluetooth to connect your phone wirelessly.



The custom package itself is massive, and you can find all details on the



