Remember the Manual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan?

Of course, such a contraption required proper skin, which is why the crew over at B Is For Build, who put the thing together, turned to digital artist Khyzyl Saleem for some renderings, which resulted in a truly unique real-world design, Huracan Super Trofeo racecar panels and all.
As is it often the case with SEMA builds, these projects aren't 100 percent finished when they land at the Vegas venue. For one, the said shop is currently working to complete the project, as you'll notice in the fourth Instagram post below (the third one shows the car in the form SEMA visitors met it).
However, we are currently here for the first post, which comes from the said pixel wielder. You see, the artist has decided to give the Franken-Bull a few touches here and there.
And if you compare the new virtual appearance of the machine to the one showcased in the second post (the 2019 rendering), you'll notice the limited nature of the transformation. And the area around the lower side air intakes is an example as good as any.
Will these updates be featured on the actual car? At this point, this seems like anybody's guess (I would bet on "no", though).
However, while we're here, I want to mention that B Is For Build already started an Mk IV Supra project this year - a damaged example was acquired in Japan and this seems to have tuning written in the stars, as it already came with... R34 Nissan GT-R wheels.
View this post on Instagram
My Huracan kit with a bit of a refresh :). I had a lot of fun designing this last year for @bisforbuild! - - I DO NOT WORK FOR EA OR NFS ANYMORE, PLEASE, STOP! If something is ever associated with NFS/EA, I'll tell you all! 😂 - - #noitisntinnfs #noitisntfornfsheat #UNREALTEDTONFS #art #design #3d #lamborghini #huracan #lto #livetooffend #blacklist #carlifestyle #carthrottle #slammednuff #speedhunters #donutmedia #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #rotiform #2020
View this post on Instagram
@the_kyza is helping us visualize the goal, now we just need to work around the clock over the next 2.5 months the and make it a reality. It’s insane how much motivation a picture can give you. We will be going with the white, in the end mostly because a layer of carbon tends to dull out the body lines, and that’s the last thing i’d want to do with a lamborghini like this. #Repost @the_kyza ・・・ Yeah Chris, I'd go with the White x Carbon mix too. @bisforbuild 😊😇 - - (Temporarily sat on @brixtonforged BB01s designed by @button_built ) - - #sema #sema2019 #khyzylsaleem #kyza #art #design #3d #bisforbuild #lto #livetooffend #brixtonforged #bb01s