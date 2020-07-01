See the BMW 4 Series Coupe Humongous Lungs Come to Life in Dingolfing

Therefore, German automakers fret change – as soon as the classic kidney-grille turned into a ‘lung-grille’ on the 4 Series Coupe debates arose. Wasn’t it better to leave it to those incremental dimensions expansions we’ve been seeing lately on the X5, X6 and X7 SUVs?! Maybe seeing the new gossip star being nurtured into production at its home in Dingolfing will unravel the mystery.
There is a sizable chunk of BMW fans that were hoping for some real aesthetic changes to the current roster of models. Which is cluttered – there's no arguing about that – and sometimes fuzzy and hard to understand in terms of design.
That’s what happens when you pile up models into every conceivable niche and then expand each series with lots of alternatives. It’s the globalization to blame. Other BMW aficionados love everything just the way it has been conceived by the Bavarian strategists.
And they don’t want any changes to the current looks. They were the ones that most lamented when the company parted ways with the double-round daylight running lights. But the automaker has a way of doing things that’s somehow in between.
They are constantly evolving the modern design language – which is many times confusing. And it’s also fresh, given that everyone can say which are the ugly ducklings in the current lineup (in my personal view, the X2 crossover). And the fact that we can talk for hours about the virtues and misfortunes of a pair of air vents!
Never mind that, we are here to feed the technical nerd – just look at the purity of the German organizational skills in the video. The BMW Group Plant Dingolfing celebrated the start of production for exactly five new cars on July 1st. The most important is the new generation 4 Series Coupe.
But we shouldn’t neglect the BMW 5 Series Sedan, which comes to life in Lower Bavaria alongside its siblings the BMW M5 and the BMW 5 Series Touring. And last, but certainly not least (especially in terms of beauty) is the facelifted 6 Series Gran Turismo. For more information you can also check up the attached press release below.
