Porsche 928 “Revival” Rendered With Gullwing Doors, All-Electric Powertrain

The 928 was a long-running nameplate, built until 1995. The Stuttgart-based company intended to replace the Neunelfer with the 2+2 grand tourer, yet Peter Schutz didn’t allow Porsche to kill off the 911. 14 photos



In addition to saving the 911, Schutz has also managed to double Porsche’s sales and to boost earnings from $4.5 to more than $54 million from 1981 to 1985. The 959 project, however, cost the high-ranking official his job because the automaker ended up losing in the ballpark of $420,000 on every unit.



Porsche, however, is a very different company nowadays. Not only did Stuttgart introduce the mid-engined Boxster and Cayman as well as hypercars like the 918 Spyder, but the Cayenne and Panamera were unthinkable concepts back then. So, does a 928 “revival” fit in the current lineup?



Aside from rumors, Porsche let it slip that



BMW has the 8 Series, Mercedes-Benz has the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, Toyota is much obliged to offer the LC, and so forth. Although it wouldn't enjoy the commercial success of the Panamera liftback and shooting brake, the 2+2 grand tourer would be an interesting addition to the segment.



Transportation designer



Centerlock wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes, digital mirrors, and a generous aerodynamic diffuser are also featured, but strangely enough, we can’t see any tailpipes sticking out the back. This gets us to the $185,000 Taycan Turbo S, Porsche’s most potent electric vehicle in 2020.



The dual-motor sedan with four doors may be rather heavy at 5,060 pounds (2,295 kilograms), but 761 PS (751 horsepower) and instant torque translate to impressive straight-line performance. Zero to 60 mph (97 kph) takes 2.6 seconds, and top speed is rated at 162 mph (260 kph) thanks to a two-speed transmission with a long-ratio second gear.



