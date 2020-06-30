Ford Gives Mach-E More Power Than Advertised, It’s Time to Complete Your Order

Bigfoot #5: The Tallest, Widest and Heaviest Monster Truck That Ever Was

Ford is entering the final stretch of its Mustang Mach-E market launch efforts. After a few months of taking pre-orders, the moment of truth is upon the Blue Oval, as the “order banks” are open. 79 photos SUV by committing a small amount of money, Ford is now asking them to put their bank accounts where their mouth is and complete the order process. And to give them all a nudge in the right direction, an increase in power from the previously advertised numbers was announced.



More to the point, all the variants of the Mach-E get an increase in power, not by much, but enough to make people sway the Blue Oval way.



More to the point, the AWD extended range



The standard range in AWD configuration develops 266 hp and 428 lb.-ft. of torque (up from 255 hp and 417 lb.-ft.), and the rear-wheel drive variant is good for 266 hp and 317 lb.-ft. of torque (previously 255 hp and 306 lb.-ft.)



“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name,” said in a statement Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer. “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”



