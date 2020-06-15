Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Get 250 kWh of Free Charging from Electrify America

The Blue Oval is revving up its engines as the start of deliveries for the electric Mustang SUV called Mach-E approaches. With the sights set on starting shipping the first Mustangs by the end of the year, Ford is announcing new perks for owners almost on a weekly basis.
Last week, we learned the top of the range GT variant of the Mach-E would get a new color, the Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat that is supposed to be a nod to other similarly-colored Mustangs – the muscle car ones we‘ve grown to love – that have been launched over the years.
Now we hear all Mach-E customers, regardless of the Mustang variant they purchase, would receive 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging for their EV, through Electrify America. That’s more or less the equivalent of five fill-ups of the electric batteries deployed in the SUV (three if we’re talking about the extended-range version).
“One of the main opportunities we have is educating our potential customers about road trip readiness,” said in a statement Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development.
“The 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging we’re offering through FordPass Rewards and the FordPass Charging Network with Electrify America will give our Mustang Mach-E customers confidence in their ability to plan trips, no matter their destination.”
This week’s announcement comes as a bonus for future Mach-E owners, as the carmaker already committed itself to giving people two years of complimentary access to the 13,500 charging stations of the FordPass Charging Network.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is offered in Select, Premium, California RT.1, and GT variants. Range varies from 230 miles on the Select to 300 miles on the RT.1. Prices start at $43,895, not including the $7,500 federal tax credit.
As a separate note, the Cyber Orange Metallic announced last week for the GT is still not available on the Mach-E configurator.
