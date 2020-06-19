Ford Mustang Mach-E Can Predict Range Based Weather and More

It’s no longer a secret the more recent cars have capabilities their predecessors could only dream of, from autonomous driving at various levels to the ability to tell things to one another. But what the world still lacks is a range of cars capable of talking to one another continuously on important matters.
A number of carmakers are working on technologies that would allow cars to share information for the benefit of the driver. Ford is one of them, and one of the early technologies in this field will be deployed on the soon-to-be-launched electric Mustang Mach-E.
The tech is called Intelligent Range and it of course deals with predicting the SUV’s range so that the driver is not taken by surprise when the car runs out of juice. Unlike some of the other systems out there, it’s not only using data taken from the car’s systems, but from elsewhere as well.
One of the biggest enemies for range is weather, but unfortunately most of the electric cars out there do not factor temperature in when determining the range of the car. The Mach-E will, and will add to that data on driving behavior and even info shared by other Mach-Es for a more accurate prediction.
The system will be updatable over-the-air, and Ford says the Intelligent Range will in the not so distant future be capable of factoring in real-time traffic conditions, terrain and elevation.
“Electric vehicle customers need to be able to trust their range estimates,” said in a statement Darren Palmer, Ford global director, battery electric vehicles.
“People want to be confident they’re going to make it where they need to go, whether they’re on a road trip or coming home from work. Our new Intelligent Range feature helps ensure Mustang Mach-E owners around the globe know where they stand ahead of time, freeing them up to enjoy the ride.”
Despite this system, most certainly someone somewhere will eventually run out of juice, and if that happens Ford promises to help through its Roadside Assistance program.
The Mach-E should be in the hands of its first customer by the end of the year. The SUV is offered in Select, Premium, California RT.1, and GT variants, with range between 230 miles on the Select to 300 miles on the RT.1.
