Lincoln “Mark E” Electric SUV Rendered With Continental, Mustang Mach-E Styling

It was January 2020 when Lincoln confirmed that it's developing its first-ever electric SUV with help from Rivian. The startup from Plymouth, Michigan would have given the skateboard platform of the R1T and R1S to the luxury brand, but the project was stopped three months later.
The ongoing health crisis is the culprit for it, and as such, the stillborn model won’t arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model as previously reported. Lincoln may have priced the four-motor EV at $70,000 for the entry-level trim, and Mark E was rumored to be the electric SUV’s nameplate.
Despite the failed collaboration, pixel manipulator Kleber Silva came up with a rendering of the Mark E that doesn’t look half bad. Obviously styled after the Continental full-size luxury sedan, the full-width taillights do look the part. The grille, however, doesn’t fit this application if you simply take a look at the front fascia of the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Silva has also utilized the Blue Oval’s platform instead of Rivian’s skateboard, meaning that the Mark E is a dual-motor affair at best. The most potent Mustang Mach-E is the AWD extended range, packing 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of instant torque.
Those on-paper figures are not exactly impressive, more so if you remember that the Tesla Model Y Performance has the upper hand. Even when compared to the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, the Mustang Mach-E seems a little underwhelming.
Going forward, Lincoln will continue to rely on hybridized options like the aforementioned Aviator Grand Touring and the Navigator. “What? I didn’t know the Navigator is electrified as well.”
You’re perfectly right, dearest reader, and this is where the all-new Ford F-150 enters the scene. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine is available as a hybrid for the 2021 model year, and given that the e-motor is integrated into the transmission, it’s only a matter of time until Lincoln gets the half-ton pickup’s powertrain into the Navigator.
Going forward, the Blue Oval hasn’t confirmed or denied if the Mustang Mach-E will be twinned with a Lincoln-badged electric crossover. Still, the Ford makes more sense than the Lincoln “Mark E” thanks to the mass-market appeal of the Mustang sub-brand.
