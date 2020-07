Lincoln “Mark E” Electric SUV Rendered With Continental, Mustang Mach-E Styling

EV

The ongoing health crisis is the culprit for it, and as such, the stillborn model won’t arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model as previously reported. Lincoln may have priced the four-motorat $70,000 for the entry-level trim, and Mark E was rumored to be the electric’s nameplate.Despite the failed collaboration, pixel manipulator Kleber Silva came up with a rendering of the Mark E that doesn’t look half bad. Obviously styled after the Continental full-size luxury sedan, the full-width taillights do look the part. The grille, however, doesn’t fit this application if you simply take a look at the front fascia of the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E.Silva has also utilized the Blue Oval’s platform instead of Rivian’s skateboard, meaning that the Mark E is a dual-motor affair at best. The most potent Mustang Mach-E is theextended range, packing 346 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of instant torque.Those on-paper figures are not exactly impressive, more so if you remember that the Tesla Model Y Performance has the upper hand. Even when compared to the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, the Mustang Mach-E seems a little underwhelming.Going forward, Lincoln will continue to rely on hybridized options like the aforementioned Aviator Grand Touring and the Navigator. “What? I didn’t know the Navigator is electrified as well.”You’re perfectly right, dearest reader, and this is where the all-new Ford F-150 enters the scene. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine is available as a hybrid for the 2021 model year, and given that the e-motor is integrated into the transmission , it’s only a matter of time until Lincoln gets the half-ton pickup’s powertrain into the Navigator.Going forward, the Blue Oval hasn’t confirmed or denied if the Mustang Mach-E will be twinned with a Lincoln-badged electric crossover. Still, the Ford makes more sense than the Lincoln “Mark E” thanks to the mass-market appeal of the Mustang sub-brand.