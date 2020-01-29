Lincoln EV Confirmed With Rivian's Skateboard Platform

Founded in 1917 by the same guy who set up Cadillac in 1902, the Lincoln Motor Company has never offered a series-production electric vehicle. That will change in the coming years thanks to the Ford Motor Company’s equity investment in Rivian, an up-and-coming startup that challenges Tesla with an all-electric pickup truck and seven-seat utility vehicle.
Both models – the R1T and R1S – are underpinned by a skateboard-style platform, and both feature four electric motors – one for each wheel. This architecture enables quad-motor tank turning, which isn’t only functional but also a party trick that Tesla’s Cybertruck doesn’t feature.
When Rivian accepted $500 million from the Blue Oval in April 2019, the deal came with strings attached. One of the requirements clearly states that Rivian will collaborate with Ford with developing “an all-new, next-generation BEV using the skateboard platform,” and that vehicle will be sold be marketed and sold by the Lincoln Motor Company.
“This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology,” said Lincoln president Joy Falotico. “We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully-electric vehicle,” added R.J. Scaringe, head honcho at Rivian. And on that note, not much is known about the newcomer.
Both parties are keeping quiet about the finer and larger details, including how the damn thing will be called. What we do know, however, is that FoMoCo considers the Lincoln EV an important part of the multi-billion-dollar investments into electrification. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 EV are two other highlights of the $11.5-billion product plan.
The main photo of this article – published by Lincoln in the press release announcing the automaker’s first-ever EV – doesn’t reveal too much either. The illuminated emblem harks back to the 2018 Navigator, an optional extra included in the Reserve 1 equipment group.
Because the Rivian R1S features 198.4 inches front to rear and a 121-inch wheelbase, we wouldn’t be surprised if Lincoln will come up with a similarly-sized utility vehicle in a few years’ time.
