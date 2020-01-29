Lincoln EV Confirmed With Rivian's Skateboard Platform

More on this:

1 Ford Sales Figures Confirm Passenger Cars Are No Longer Popular in the U.S.

2 Lincoln Starts 2020 Corsair Production in China, Features 2.0L Turbo Engine

3 Here's Matthew McConaughey Hanging Out In the Trunk of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator

4 VisioBlade: Heated Windshield Wipers Now Available for 2020 Lincoln Aviator

5 Plug-In Hybrid 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Rated 23 MPG Combined