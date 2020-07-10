Volkswagen Starts Pre-Sales of the Arteon, Goodies Not Available Yet

The Arteon is one of the youngest models in the very crowded Volkswagen family of cars. It was introduced in 2017 as a sort of successor for the CC, and even if it’s not exactly the best selling VW around (it sells in the vicinity of 20,000 units per year sold in Europe) the company's higher-ups seem confident enough to clear an expansion of the range.
Taking advantage of the much needed mid-cycle refresh, the Germans announced at the end of June the introduction of the new model, complete with a plug-in hybrid variant and, for the first time in its short life, two body styles, with the Shooting Brake variant being added to the range.
Just a couple of weeks passed since the announcement, and Volkswagen already let slip that the new Arteon is available to pre-order, a strategy already used successfully with some other models, including the very recent Tiguan.
The normal-bodied Arteon will be sold by Volkswagen for €43,524 in Europe, while the Shooting Brake goes for €44,387. All those who pre-order one of these cars will have to wait at least until November to get their hands on them.
The Arteon is available in several trim levels, including Basic, Elegance, and R-Line. The features list starts with things like LED lights and 17-inch alloy wheels on the Basic, and ends with appointments like 18-inch alloys or Alcantara on the interior on the R-Line.
For the first few months, the Arteon will only be available with a turbocharged TDI engine linked to a 7-speed transmission, and developing 150 ps. The really good stuff, including the plug-in hybrid and the R performance version, will come to the market later in the year.
At the time of this writing, Volkswagen did not reveal starting prices for the model for the U.S. market, but we do know America will not get R.
