Is This the First Side-by-Side Shot of Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E?

We all know it very well, there will be an all-out war in the near future between Tesla’s compact and affordable Model Y crossover and the rule-breaking Ford Mustang Mach-E. Both are hitting the sweet spot for the extremely popular SUV segment and they compare very well – in terms of size as well. That is plain obvious from this side-by-side, captured by one incredibly lucky Simon Wong.
Undoubtedly, 2019 has been the year of Tesla Model 3 in the EV segment. There is no workaround – the compact sedan from the California-based automaker broke the records both in terms of sales and fulfilled expectations. Now 2020 is shaping up as a different kind of party – the Tesla Model Y might have a bumpier road down the highway to success if Ford has a say in it.
The Detroit automaker is figuring out the very last details for the genre-bending Mustang Mach-E and we can bet they are watching closely the capabilities of their direct rival from Tesla. It appears that up until now the Tesla Model Y and the Mach-E have never been caught shoulder to shoulder. But the ice has been broken by one Simon Wong.
The hero of our story is the owner of the white Tesla Model Y we see in the video from the Everything Tesla Model Y YouTube channel and was a sport for sharing with everyone the images he captured. As per his own comments, he was charging in Waterloo, Ontario – the precise location of Ford’s new innovation center.
Apparently, Level 3 charging on site is free for anyone and Wong simply had the chance to stumble upon what looks like a development prototype of the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The video and tweets are a terrific way to compare the sizes of the two vehicles and included in the footage is a roster of artfully arranged comparison tables.
Spotted a Mach E 4X with Europe plate holders and charging in Waterloo, ON. Comparison of Model Y beside. Conclusion: Y is a bit bigger IMO— ¡Simon Wong ¡ (@Simotaneously) July 5, 2020
@DriveTeslaca @WREVAGroup @TeslaOwnersWR @EVRevShow @EVSociety pic.twitter.com/KmrqNURCEF
Model 3- Model Y- MachE in order. Looks like the Y is the taller of the three vehicles. pic.twitter.com/AxyWcWJehF— ¡Simon Wong ¡ (@Simotaneously) July 6, 2020